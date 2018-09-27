Filed Under:Carrollton Police, Hebron High School, high school football game, Junior Varsity, Local TV, Shooting, Texas

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A fight between parents at a junior varsity high school football game in Northeast Carrollton led to a shooting Thursday night, Carrollton Police said.

It happened at Hebron High School in Lewisville ISD.

The school district said the game was stopped and the stadium was evacuated after the shooting.

Police said the two men went to the parking lot when one pulled out a gun and shot the other.

Police have arrested the shooter and the person who was shot was rushed to a Plano hospital in critical condition.

No one else was hurt and police said no students were involved.

This is a developing story.

screen shot 2018 09 27 at 10 20 04 pm Parent In Custody After Shooting Outside North Texas Junior Varsity Football Game

shooting outside junior varsity football game at Hebron HS (CBS11)

