FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are looking for a pair of robbery suspects who may be working together.

Police said the men hit a Cash America on Oak Grove earlier this month.

Then, on Saturday, September 22, police said one of the men wearing a mask went into a pawn shop on Hulen Road, pulled out a hammer and shattered several display cases.

The suspect loaded up on jewelry then ran off and took off his mask.

Police believe the second man may be a getaway driver.

Anyone with information on this suspect can call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4714.