Filed Under:Fort Worth Police, Local TV, masked suspects, Pawn Shops, robbery suspects

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are looking for a pair of robbery suspects who may be working together.

Police said the men hit a Cash America on Oak Grove earlier this month.

Then, on Saturday, September 22, police said one of the men wearing a mask went into a pawn shop on Hulen Road, pulled out a hammer and shattered several display cases.

The suspect loaded up on jewelry then ran off and took off his mask.

screen shot 2018 09 27 at 2 37 30 pm Pawn Shop Robbery Suspects Wanted By Fort Worth Police

robbery suspect in Fort Worth (surveillance)

Police believe the second man may be a getaway driver.

Anyone with information on this suspect can call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4714.

screen shot 2018 09 27 at 2 38 20 pm Pawn Shop Robbery Suspects Wanted By Fort Worth Police

robbery suspect in Fort Worth (surveillance)

screen shot 2018 09 27 at 2 37 51 pm Pawn Shop Robbery Suspects Wanted By Fort Worth Police

robbery suspect in Fort Worth (surveillance)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s