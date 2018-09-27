PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano police are searching for a possible shooting victim after someone fired multiple shots at a car at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened at around 5 a.m. Thursday morning at a complex on Henry Cook Boulevard near Parkwood.

Police say multiple shots were fired at a car as it was speeding through the complex.

The man driving the car has not been found, and police are checking hospitals and pinging his cell phone.

There has been no word on what led to shooting or if the victim knew who was shooting at him.