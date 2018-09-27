JUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Who steals a pig? In one woman’s Facebook post, she is pleading after a porcelain pig was stolen from a counter at a restaurant in Justin, and it was all captured on surveillance video.

The incident happened at Outlaw Burger & BBQ in Justin. Surveillance video inside the restaurant shows what appears to be a man taking the decoration as no one was looking.

“Someone stole my pig in boots,” said Casey Kachel in a Facebook post. “I want Pork Chop back! Who steals small, sentimental decorations from a business?!”

There has been no word on the whereabouts of Pork Chop or on the identity of the man who appeared to steal the pig.