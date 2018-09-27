WATCHSCOTUS Nominee Brett Kavanaugh To Testify On Sexual Assault Allegations
Filed Under:Ceramic Pig, Justin, Outlaw Burger & BBQ, Pig, Texas

JUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Who steals a pig? In one woman’s Facebook post, she is pleading after a porcelain pig was stolen from a counter at a restaurant in Justin, and it was all captured on surveillance video.

The incident happened at Outlaw Burger & BBQ in Justin. Surveillance video inside the restaurant shows what appears to be a man taking the decoration as no one was looking.

“Someone stole my pig in boots,” said Casey Kachel in a Facebook post. “I want Pork Chop back! Who steals small, sentimental decorations from a business?!”

pig Porcine Perps Pilfer Porcelain Pig

Pig stolen from Justin restaurant (Casey Kachel)

There has been no word on the whereabouts of Pork Chop or on the identity of the man who appeared to steal the pig.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s