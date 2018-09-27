WATCHSCOTUS Nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Dr. Ford Testify On Sexual Assault Allegations
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The state of Texas is supporting a Houston-area school that expelled a student after she refused to stand for the flag during the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton stepped in on Tuesday to defend the school district in its lawsuit with the student, India Landry.

A post on the Texas Attorney General Facebook page said: “Requiring the pledge to be recited at the start of every school day has the laudable result of fostering respect for our flag and a patriotic love of our country,” Attorney General Paxton said. “This case is about providing for the saying of the pledge of allegiance while respecting the parental right to direct the education of children. The district court should uphold the Education Code and the right of parents to determine whether their children will recite the Pledge of Allegiance.”

Landry’s lawsuit filed last year says her Constitutional rights were violated when she was expelled for not standing.

“I don’t think the flag is for what it says it’s for, liberty and justice and all that,” she told KHOU-TV at the time. “It’s not obviously what’s going on in America today.”

 

 

 

