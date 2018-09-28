NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The team jersey, hat, a flag – for the loyal football fan this weekend though, that may not be enough anymore.

Logos usually only seen on the 50-yard line, are starting to show up on front lawns all over North Texas.

Blaine Isbell and a couple business partners have spent September taking logos you usually only see on the gridiron, and laying them down on any piece of ground where a fan wants to see it.

“And that business started with just the idea of creating a new product, for the ultimate college fan,” Isbell said.

After launching two years ago, selling spray paint stencil kits for 13 colleges, their company U-Stencil now supplies logos for fans of 82 different alma maters.

This season they launched a new service, where they paint lawns purple all over Fort Worth, just for TCU fans. It’s also no longer limited to colleges.

“I saw it in another district on Facebook,” said Amie Tennyson, a cheerleading coach at Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club. “And so I immediately called my booster club president.”

Now the black and blue school logo is on the front lawn of Tennyson’s house.

Colleyville Heritage, Mansfield, Grapevine, and dozens of other schools have jumped on board too – part of a fundraiser where schools reward donations, with a logo on the lawn.

“Not only do they show spirit, but it’s a way to brand your school,” Isbell said.

The company says just like the logos on the field, the paint doesn’t wash off in the rain, doesn’t hurt your grass, and lasts until it grows and you mow it down.