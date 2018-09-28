DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The 4-year-old cape crusader known across the country as “President Austin” is making a stop in North Texas this weekend.

Austin Perine, has gained national attention recently for his efforts to feed the homeless in many major cities across the U.S.

CBS’s Steve Hartman introduced us to Austin in May 2018.

North Texas is Austin’s latest stop in a 10-city tour which he is on along with his father T.J. Perine.

“My favorite place to be is Dallas, Texas,” said Austin.

The boy was born in Fort Worth, but he and his family have been living in Birmingham, Alabama.

When asked about his good deeds Austin replied, “It makes me feel great when I feed the homeless.”

His father T.J. says his interest in homeless people came after watching a TV show where a mother panda had to abandon her cub.

He then had to explain the meaning of homelessness to his young son.

“He goes ‘Are people homeless?’ And I said, Yes people are homeless’.” said T.J. Perine.

Ever since then Austin has made it a mission of his to meet and feed as many homeless people as he can.

In the beginning Austin would convince his father to buy chicken sandwiches to go hand out, but recently his efforts have gained so much attention that sponsors have stepped forward to help along with his father.

“He’s just out there having fun. It’s like a sport to him. He doesn’t call homeless people homeless. He calls them his customers,” said T.J.

Austin’s nickname, “President Austin” comes from a visit he took to Washington D.C. to see the White House.

“He goes, ‘I have a secret,’ and I said ‘OK what’s the secret?’ He says the next great super hero is President Austi,n people just don’t know about it.”

The little boy hopes to continue making a huge name for himself through his acts of kindness and the one message he shares with every hungry person he feeds. “Don’t forget to show love,” he says.

Austin will be visiting homeless shelters and churches throughout North Texas through Saturday.