FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was seriously injured early Friday morning in south Fort Worth in a hit-and-run crash, and police are searching for the driver.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. on Fair Park Boulevard near Claer Drive.

According to police, the victim was walking to his SUV after leaving a birthday party when he was struck by a fast-moving green car. The car then fled the scene.

Police are searching for the driver.