TERRELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A police chase ensued Friday afternoon when Terrell Police Narcotics Investigators and K9 Unit were attempting to serve felony warrants for 23-year-old KaNoddrick Turner.

The Terrell man was at the Villager Inn on W. US Hwy 80 when police approached.

Police said Turner was seen leaving the area in a vehicle and officers attempted to make a traffic stop.

Turner took off and police chased until Turner stopped and surrendered at the Exxon at FM 1641 and IH20 where he was arrested.

Also in the vehicle were 26-year-old Kaelyn Welch of Terrell and a 5-month-old infant.

Police said no one was hurt and the child was ultimately released to family.