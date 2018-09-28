  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:felony warrants, k-9 unit, KaNoddrick Turner, Local TV, narcotics, police chase, Terrell police
KaNoddrick Turner

TERRELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A police chase ensued Friday afternoon when Terrell Police Narcotics Investigators and K9 Unit were attempting to serve felony warrants for 23-year-old KaNoddrick Turner.

The Terrell man was at the Villager Inn on W. US Hwy 80 when police approached.

screen shot 2018 09 28 at 6 17 21 pm Infant Safe, Driver Arrested After Police Chase

KaNoddrick Turner

Police said Turner was seen leaving the area in a vehicle and officers attempted to make a traffic stop.

Turner took off and police chased until Turner stopped and surrendered at the Exxon at FM 1641 and IH20 where he was arrested.

Also in the vehicle were 26-year-old Kaelyn Welch of Terrell and a 5-month-old infant.

Police said no one was hurt and the child was ultimately released to family.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s