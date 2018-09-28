FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday for violating his probation for a prior conviction of engaging in organized crime, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Vincent Lee Seaman violated his probation in April of this year during a violent encounter with Fort Worth Police.

After being called to a disturbance at a Fort Worth apartment complex, Fort Worth Police officers found Seaman in the complex parking lot. He tried to run over five officers, and crashed into eight parked cars. He was arrested after crashing his vehicle at the scene.

Seaman was sentenced to five years’ probation in 2017 for admitting to wielding a handgun as a known gang member. He was serving the supervisory term at the time of his April arrest, and prosecutors petitioned the court to revoke his probation in exchange for prison time.

“This defendant posed a danger to the community, and certainly to police officers that night,” said prosecutor Lisa Callaghan. “We were pleased that justice was served yesterday.”

Charges of evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and multiple charges of aggravated assault of a public servant and criminal mischief $30,000 – $150,000 are still pending against Seaman.

“Officers put their lives on the line daily. and when people intentionally endanger our officers this is the outcome they should expect,” said prosecutor Michael Schneider.