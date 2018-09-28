PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – No charges were filed in a shooting at a Hebron High School football game Thursday night. That’s because police say it may have been self-defense.

It was the 3rd quarter of a JV football game between Hebron and Irving Nimitz when the 911 calls came in about a fight in the stands. Minutes later, a gunshot rang out in the parking lot.

“It’s crazy that something like this would take place during a football game. It’s family time,” says Rubi Vazquez, a Hebron High School mother.

Police say a 47-year-old Carrollton man shot a 31-year-old Fort Worth man in the upper chest. He is in critical condition but is expected to survive. Police don’t know why they were fighting, but witnesses say the victim was actually the aggressive one.

“We had numerous witnesses report to our detectives that the man who ultimately ended up shot was causing a lot of trouble in the stands and was the primary aggressor with the other man who ended up shooting him,” says Jolene DeVito of the Carrollton Police Department.

Police say the shooter was trying to leave the game when the other man continued the confrontation, leaving him afraid for his life. The victim is not filing charges, and a Grand Jury will decide if criminal charges are warranted. To senior Kevin Rios, a JV game turned violent is reason to skip this week’s Friday night lights.

“That happened, and I’m going to just stay home. I’d rather be home and safe instead of being shot or something,” he says.

No students were involved. A referee at the game also suffered chest pains immediately after the shooting but is also expected to be okay.