RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two children and the driver on board a Richardson ISD school bus are okay after it overturned in a crash Friday morning, police say.

Police are investigating the crash involving the bus and another vehicle at West Campbell Road and Custer Road.

Richardson ISD says the two children were pre-Kindergarten students at Spring Creek Elementary. They were taken to hospital as a precaution because of their age. They were not seriously injured. The bus driver did not need to be transported to the hospital.

Working a crash involving an overturned RISD small school bus at W. Campbell Rd. and Custer Rd. Thankfully all students and driver on board are OK, as well as the other driver involved. Crash investigators are on scene avoid the intersection due to lane closures. pic.twitter.com/xKOoC3TmJ3 — Richardson Police (@RichardsonTX_PD) September 28, 2018

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were not seriously hurt either.

Crash investigators will continue to look into the incident to see what caused the crash.