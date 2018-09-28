WATCHSenate Judiciary Committee Discusses Judge Kavanugh's SCOTUS Nomination
UPDATED | September 28, 2018, 8:04 AM
Filed Under:Richardson ISD, Richardson Police, School Bus Crash
(Richardson Police/Twitter)

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two children and the driver on board a Richardson ISD school bus are okay after it overturned in a crash Friday morning, police say.

Police are investigating the crash involving the bus and another vehicle at West Campbell Road and Custer Road.

Richardson ISD says the two children were pre-Kindergarten students at Spring Creek Elementary. They were taken to hospital as a precaution because of their age. They were not seriously injured. The bus driver did not need to be transported to the hospital.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were not seriously hurt either.

Crash investigators will continue to look into the incident to see what caused the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s