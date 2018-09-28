(CBSDFW.COM) – This Sunday’s debate between Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O’Rourke in Houston has been postponed until further notice. Cruz will be in Washington D.C. for weekend voting as the Senate considers Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination.

O’Rourke is running to unseat Cruz on Texas Senate. The two were scheduled to debate at the University of Houston on Sunday in a town hall meeting format at 6 p.m.

#BREAKING The 2nd debate scheduled Sunday in Houston b/w @tedcruz & @BetoORourke has been postponed b/c Senator Cruz will remain in Washington for votes. This comes as the full Senate considers whether to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh as the next Supreme Court Justice. @CBSDFW — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) September 28, 2018

Over 250 people were expected to be in attendance.

There has been no word on a possible rescheduled date.

Cruz and O’Rourke held their first debate in Dallas on Sept. 21 where they tackled various topics such as immigration, guns and President Donald Trump.