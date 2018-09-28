  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW/AP) — A school administrator in North Texas resigned Thursday after being suspended for his profane online message criticizing the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels.

The private Oakridge School in Arlington announced Butch Groves resigned. The resignation was accepted by the head of the school, Jon Kellam. Groves for 11 years was head of the upper school.

Groves, in a tweet Sunday, made derogatory comments about attorney Michael Avenatti, saying he’s a “lying piece of (expletive).” Avenatti responded by identifying Groves as being with the school, which Monday indefinitely suspended him.

Avenatti represents Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in a defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump. Daniels has said she and Trump had sex once in 2006, then a platonic relationship for a year.

