ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After years of planning and construction, UT Arlington celebrated the opening of a new Science & Engineering Innovation & Research building on Friday.

The main focus of the $125 million facility is to provide a state-of-the-art space for health research.

The 229,000 square foot facility features labs, other work spaces and 900 seats for students.

Dr. Duane Dimos, UTA’s Vice President of research said, “It’s going to comprise a wide range of work on attacking cancer… as well as improved ways of doing diagnosis… We will be looking at brain health particularly, things like traumatic brain injuries.”

Some of the work already underway includes Marquerite Herzog’s research into Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The PhD student is studying microscopic beetles at a molecular level.

The beetles which are known for fighting she says have demonstrated similar behaviors to adults with PTSD.

“I thought maybe I can find the molecular switch that’s happening and perhaps provide some clues on the pathways that are taking place with PTSD,” said Herzog.

University leaders say they hope the new facility and their ongoing research will also help attract and recruit more people into their health research programs.

D“Prospective faculty, administrator and students and they see what we can offer. This is just one more way in which they are excited in joining the UTA family,” said Dr. Dimos.