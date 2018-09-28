Police in Arlington need your help finding the dog owners responsible for this man's suffering. (photo courtesy: Facebook)

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police are searching for the owners of two dogs that mauled a man Wednesday.

It happened in the 2300 block of Cripple Creek Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the victim on the street as the dogs were attacking him. One officer discharged his weapon and struck both dogs. Officers were able to get the dogs off the man, who was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Animal control arrived and took the dogs to a local emergency facility where they later died.

The dogs that were attacking the man are believed to be pit bulls, but that’s still part of the investigation. It is unknown who the dogs owners are at this time as well. We are currently conducting a full investigation to find out all the details of this incident.

Police said described the dogs as: Adult male, “Blue” (Gray) pitbull, cropped ears, fully intact, approximately 80 lbs, appeared to have chain marks (scars) around neck as if he had been chained up. And an adult female, Brown pitbull, cropped ears, intact, approximately 55 lbs, appeared to have previously had a liter(s) of puppies.

The dogs were roaming together but could have travelled some distance, according to Sgt. Karen Standback.

Neither dog was chipped nor were they wearing collars or tags.

Contact Detective Taylor at 817.459.5807 for information on dogs or owners.