ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 29: Kellen Mond #11 of the Texas A&M Aggies throws against the Arkansas Razorbacks during Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jimbo Fisher got his first Southeastern Conference victory at Texas A&M. He was still far from happy with the performance.

Jashaun Corbin had the first 100-yard kickoff return to start a game for Texas A&M since 1994 and Trayveon Williams ran for 153 yards with two touchdowns, but the Aggies needed a late interception to seal a 24-17 victory over Arkansas on Saturday.

“Probably played our worst football game of the year by far and need to get things fixed,” Fisher said. “Had decent intensity. But our intelligence level, how to play and how to expect to win and play from ahead and do things that champions do and good football teams do, we’ve got to grow in it.”

The Aggies (3-2, 1-1 SEC) had a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter before Arkansas even had a first down. They were driving for another potential score when Kellen Mond threw his second interception, and they also missed two field goal attempts.

“We played in spurts,” said Fisher, whose A&M losses are to No. 1 Alabama and then-No. 2 Clemson. “We came out and started well, had some great things off the beginning, lost control of the game.”

This time against Arkansas (1-4, 0-2), which also has a new coach in Chad Morris.

Corbin, a true freshman, fielded his first career return at the edge of the end zone and took off before shooting through an open gap across the field toward the opposite sideline. He streaked by the A&M bench and scored untouched to put the Aggies ahead to stay.

“Took a huge punch on the first play of the game,” Razorbacks coach Morris said. “But the thing that you saw was guys that rallied back, they fought back.”

Williams, whose 1-yard score capped A&M’s first possession, had a 4-yard TD run with 5 minutes left that made it 24-10 and proved to be the decisive score.

“Throughout the game we were inconsistent, showing spurts of greatness and then at the same time we did some things that weren’t what we were supposed to do,” Williams said.

The Razorbacks got the ball back with just under 2 minutes left in the game, but their attempt to force overtime for the fourth time in the last five meetings with A&M ended when Donovan Wilson intercepted a pass by Ty Storey with 1:11 left.

“We lost and it’s as simple as that,” Storey said. “We’ve got to start winning ball games and it’s on me. It’s on me more than anybody else.”

