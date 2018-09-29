DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested a 38-year-old man for the murder of a college student who was fatally stabbed at her Dallas apartment last week.

Jeremy Todd Meeks was arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of University of Texas at Dallas student Lin Wang.

Police say on September 21, the suspect followed Wang back to her home at the Churchill on the Parks Apartments complex as she was walking her dog. Wang and her roommate were found inside the apartment with stab wounds.

Wang was pronounced dead at the hospital while her roommate was transported to the hospital.

According to police, Meeks was arrested on an unrelated burglary warrant Friday. He later admitted to detectives that he was the one who killed Wang.

Wang was described by her peers as sweet and ambitious. A graduate student just trying to further her career.

“She seemed like a pretty quiet person. You know a regular person just trying to go through school,” said UTD student Brian Shenkar. “It’s sad that this kind of thing happens to people unexpectedly, and it’s just not very fair.”