FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man shot himself and his 3-year-old son while cleaning a gun early this morning at a home in far South Fort Worth.

Police were called to Texas Health Harris Hospital and to Cook Children’s Hospital around 2 a.m. after getting reports two gunshot victims had shown up.

Investigators were told the shooting happened at a home in the 5100 block of Mountain Springs Trail.

“While the adult male was cleaning his handgun, he accidentally discharged one bullet striking himself in the hand,” said Fort Worth Police Officer Buddy Calzada. “The second victim, a three year old male (the son) was subsequently shot as well as the bullet passed through the adult male’s hand.”

Both victims are in stable condition and suffered non-life threatening injuries, Calzada said.

Detectives are continuing their investigation, and there’s no word on charges.​