FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in custody following an approximately six-hour standoff after allegedly assaulting his wife.

Fort Worth Police said it started around 6:00 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of E. Maddox.

When officers arrived, the woman had already gotten out of the house and called for help.

The man, who police said had access to a weapon, barricaded himself in the house.

The woman was taken to a hospital to seek treatment for her non-life threatening injuries.

The man ultimately surrendered to police without further incident.