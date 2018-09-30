GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Torria Bradford says she’s in shock her best friend, Donna Alexander was murdered on Friday.

“How can you take such a beautiful, beautiful spirit away from us?”

Alexander’s sister, Lauren Armour, believes Alexander died at the hands of her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Nathaniel Mitchell, who is charged with Alexander’s murder.

“He broke in her bedroom window because he was beating on the door and they wouldn’t let him in,” said Armour. “The children locked themselves in their rooms. They were afraid.”

Grand Prairie Police said Mitchell told officers Alexander fell in the shower.

Alexander created The Anger Room in 2008 in Dallas. It’s a place where people can go into a room with a bat or other blunt object and destroy old TVs, computers, furniture, etc. to let off steam. Alexander’s goal was to give people an outlet and perhaps prevent violence.

“To find out that she, herself, was dealing with domestic violence, and no one really knew what was going on. No one was aware this was being hidden. It’s just heartbreaking. She didn’t speak up,” said Armour.

“Her legacy is bigger than the Anger Room. She taught people how to love unconditionally,” said Bradford.

“My sister made an impact. She had a big heart. She just wanted to help everybody,” said Armour.

A candlelight vigil in memory of Donna Alexander is set for Monday, October 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Cole Park in Dallas.