BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Bedford Police had a hard time rounding up an uninvited guest in the Police Department.

A raccoon got into the building and did not want to be caught!

Police posted surveillance video on Twitter and said, “Anyone need a laugh on a Monday? Something kept our Animal Control Officer and Detention Officers busy this morning!

The raccoon was slippery, getting away from officers and their net several times before finally getting caught.

Rather than being charged with breaking and entering or resisting arrest, the critter was released without even being questioned.

