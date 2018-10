FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Divers from the Fort Worth Fire Department pulled the body of an “older man” out of Lake Worth.

The recovery took place on the south end of the lake around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

There is no word on how long he had been in the water or when the victim went missing.

The Fort Worth Police Department and Fire Department were on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story.