FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The battle continued Monday morning for two Fort Worth parents fighting to keep their daughter on life support at Cook Children’s Medical Center.

Nine-year-old Payton Summers’ parents said their child is brain dead, but her heart is still beating on its own.

“Your heart is still beating… there’s still life in there,” said Payton’s mother, Tiffany Hofsetter.

Despite a beating heart, the hospital needs to check for brain activity (and will do so at noon) and then discuss next steps for Payton.

No matter what the hospital decides, Payton’s parents have already made up their minds and hired an attorney to file a restraining order to keep her alive.

“Once you get in this position you have to keep doing everything you can to keep your child alive,” said Payton’s father.

More than a week has passed since Payton went into cardiac arrest. Doctors revived her heartbeat, but she was placed on a ventilator. They found a large tumor in her chest.

Payton didn’t show any brain activity when tested last week. Today the hospital wants to test her again.

But Payton’s family has rejected the second test. The hospital granted them time to find another facility to move her to. But so far they’ve been unsuccessful in finding a place for her to go.