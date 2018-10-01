TITUSVILLE, Fla. (CBS Local) — When a Florida grandmother opened her blinds early Friday morning, she expected to see her cat on her back porch. Instead, she was allegedly greeted by the sight of a six-foot-tall naked man.

Police say the suspect had broken into Pennelope Pettersen’s back porch around 2:20 a.m., took off his clothes and began “gyrating” in a “lewd manner,” according to Florida Today.

Pettersen said she saw a shadow on her porch through the blinds and opened them to investigate.

“I always look first. I opened the blinds and said, ‘What the hell? That’s not my cat,'” Pettersen, 73, told WFTV.

Pettersen previously worked in security and law enforcement and is no stranger to standing up to bad guys.

She decided to pop out her dentures and shout, “Grandma no teeth!”

The suspect ran away, leaving his clothes behind. Police say Axel Rivera, 28, who is believed to be from Boston, was still walking around nude when he was arrested nearby.

At Rivera’s first court appearance, prosecutors said alcohol may have been a factor.

He’s being held at the Brevard County jail on $15,500 bail.