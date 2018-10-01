(CBS11) – The title of this blog isn’t a poll! But in the 20th Century Fox movie from 1953, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, they also like brunettes like Jane Russell, in addition to Marilyn Monroe.

This is one of my favorite movies. Along with Russell and Monroe, co-starring were Charles Coburn and Elliott Reid and directed by Howard Hawks.

The movie is about two show girls who travel to Paris together but that are the subject to a private eye watching them who has been hired by Monroe’s fiancé. Like most musicals of that day, there is some drama in between the comedic lines but does end “happily ever after.” The movie also has a song that is performed by Russell in the movie but was also recorded by others during the 1950’s.

“Bye Bye Baby,” written by Monroe, Leo Rubin and Jule Styne, goes like this:

Bye bye baby

Remember you’re my baby

When they give you the eye

Although I know that you care,

Won’t you write and declare

That though on the loose,

You are still on the square,

I’ll be gloomy

But send the rainbow to me

Then my shadows will fly,

Though you’ll be gone for a while

I know that I’ll be smiling With my baby bye and bye

With my baby, bye and bye

Enjoy this version with Jane Russell and Marilyn Monroe!!