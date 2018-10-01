DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Friends and family members of Donna Alexander shared stories about how she so generously gave to organizations that helped victims of domestic violence, during a candlelight vigil Monday night.

Alexander was killed last Friday. Her boyfriend, Nathaniel Mitchell is charged with her murder.

Family members said Alexander had grown up witnessing domestic violence and ultimately may have died from it.

Just shy of five feet tall. Her petite stature hid her sheer will to get things done, to overcome.

Alexander grew up in Chicago’s south side in an abusive home.

In 2008, she opened the Anger Room, a business where people could smash and break things safely to relieve stress and release aggression on things rather than people.

Last Friday, Grand Prairie Police said Mitchell drove Alexander to the hospital claiming she had fallen in the shower.

Mitchell was charged with her murder when his story of events didn’t match up with her injuries.

Alexander’s two kids told family they were locked in a room and could hear their mother screaming and glass breaking.

“Don’t wait until it’s too late. My sister waited until it was too late,” said Alexander’s sister Lauren Armour.

Alexander did tell some friends about trouble in her relationship.

She hadn’t shared it with her church family, but she put in this prayer request days before her death.

“Her very last prayer request was for her assailant,” said Brian Carter, the Associate Pastor at Crossroads Christian Church. “His heart’s not right and (she) pray(ed) that his heart would soften.”

Alexander’s funeral is next Wednesday at her church in Grand Prairie.

Her family didn’t want to comment on what will become of the Anger Room, but say her children have lots of friends and family caring for them at this time.