  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Attorney General Ken Paxton, Ballots, Democratic Party, News, Texas Republicans, The Houston Chronicle, ticket, voting

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas Republicans are hopeful that the party’s candidates will ride out momentum from a re-energized Democratic Party with the help of straight-ticket voters in November.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Texas is among eight states that offer “straight-ticket” voting. It’s a shortcut box on a ballot that allows voters to automatically register votes for a single party’s candidates in every race. The option will be phased out after November.

Straight-ticket voting hasn’t favored Texas Democrats in the last two decades, but this year could be an exception. Nearly half of the straight-ticket voters in 2016 cast ballots for Democrats, an 8 percent increase compared to the 2014 gubernatorial race.

Attorney General Ken Paxton could benefit from a straight-ticket ballot. The Republican incumbent faces felony charges that won’t be resolved before the election. He’s accused of misleading investors before taking office.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s