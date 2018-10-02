DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – United States Senator Ted Cruz (R-Tex) is speaking out about an editorial cartoon that took aim at Judge Brett Kavanaugh depicting his daughter at prayer.

The cartoon posted online Friday by cartoonist Chris Britt depicted the girl saying, “Dear God, please forgive my angry, lying, alcoholic father for sexually assaulting Dr. Ford,” while praying before bed.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford has alleged that Supreme Court Justice Nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her back in the early 1980s (allegations he strongly denies).

“I saw that cartoon. I thought it was truly repulsive,” Cruz told WBAP-AM talk radio host Chris Salcedo this week. “It is something that we see on the extreme left… that they think kids… they think little girls are fair game.”

“The little girl they went after is a 10-year-old girl… they are so sanctimonious and self-righteous that they think they’re justified in mocking the little girl,” Cruz continued.

Cruz recalled a cartoon that mocked his children during his run for President back in 2015.

“During the presidential campaign, an editorial cartoonist for the Washington Post drew a cartoon of me with my two little girls making fun of them and portraying them as dancing monkeys,” Said Cruz. “It was repulsive when they did it there, and it’s repulsive when they did it now.”

Cruz said that it “was not fun” to explain to his children what had happened. “I’m certain that Judge Kavanaugh and his wife had a conversation with their daughter that was equally horrible,” said Cruz.

Cruz expressed dismay that the cartoonist would focus on that particular moment.

“It was one of the most poignant moments in Judge Kavanaugh’s testimony – where he described how their ten-year-old daughter, in the midst of all of this, brutality, the smears, in the midst of all of this ugliness, that their daughter had prayed for Dr. Ford and prayed for her family,” said Cruz.

“That’s a level of sweetness that was a bright moment in what was otherwise a very, very ugly day.”

Britt’s cartoons sometimes appear in the Illinois Times. In a statement on Facebook, the paper responded yesterday saying this particular cartoon did not appear in their paper or on their website.

“While Chris Britt is a regular contributor to Illinois Times, he is not an employee and also engages in work for other publications across the country,” the statement began. “The recent cartoon involving Kavanaugh’s daughter was posted on Chris’ own Facebook page; it did not appear in our publication or on our website. The Illinois Times name should not have appeared on the cartoon in question and we have asked Chris Britt to remove it.”