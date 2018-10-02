Wide receiver Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during warmups before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dez Bryant suggested on Twitter Tuesday afternoon he would like to play with the Dallas Cowboys again.

The former Cowboys wide receiver who has not signed with an NFL team in 2018, was asked on Twitter who he was signing with.

Bryant responded, “I’d rather it be the Dallas Cowboys if not I’ll be ready to play somewhere else.”

I’ll rather it be the Dallas Cowboys if not I’ll be ready to play somewhere else https://t.co/IRUmDXMZa7 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 2, 2018

Last week, on Instagram, Bryant said he was ready to play right now, but did not mention the Cowboys.

He said, “I’m going to be ready this go around X God got me through some tough times being away from the field… no way I could play with the anxiety depression panic attacks that I was dealing with I promise to keep him with me through the remainder of my life…no more picking and choosing… as much as I express my love for the game that’s how I’m going to express the love for you God Shot by @nick.rockwell.”

Team owner Jerry Jones officially released Bryant in April.

Bryant was the Cowboys’ first-round pick in 2010, but instead of starting his ninth season with the silver and blue he is now an unrestricted free agent. ESPN is also reporting that Bryant will not be designated a post-June 1 cut, which means $8.5 million in salary cap space has been freed up for the Cowboys to use immediately.

The decision on Bryant’s future was made after the star wide receiver sat down for a meeting with Jones at team headquarters. Jones arrived at The Star in Frisco before 9:00 a.m. and Bryant was dropped off a little after 11:00 a.m.

News of Bryant’s release spread quickly and Jones immediately issued a statement that said:

“As an organization we hold Dez Bryant in the highest regard, and we are grateful for his passion, spirit and contributions to this team for the past eight years. He will always be a valued member of our family.

Dez and I share a personal and professional relationship that is very strong, and he is one of just a handful of players with whom I have become that close to over the past 30 years.

This was not an easy decision. It was made based upon doing what we believe is in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys.

We arrived at this crossroad collectively with input from several voices within the organization. Ultimately we determined it was time to go in a new direction.”