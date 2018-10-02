Investigators are trying to figure out how a 23-year-old man died in Denton.

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Neighbors called police to report a man who had collapsed and died in the alleyway behind a house in the 3600 block of Camino Real.

They told police the 23-year-old man’s face was covered in blood and that he may have been shot. But police cannot confirm that.

Detectives said the man had recently returned from Vietnam and was ill for several weeks. They’re looking into the possibility he died from an “unknown medical issue.”

Local health authorities, including the Center for Disease Control were contacted.

The man was taken to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.