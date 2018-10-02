DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s Red River Showdown week as the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners prepare for their annual clash at the Cotton Bowl this Saturday.

CBS Sports Network College Football Analyst Randy Cross offers his insights on the following:

1) The key for Texas to keep pace with the Sooners.

2) The team that will give Oklahoma the biggest competition for the Big 12 title.

3) The most surprising and impressive aspects of the Sooners and Longhorns quarterbacks.

4) Plus a bonus question on the criticism Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is facing for grabbing one of his players by the face mask.