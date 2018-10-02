ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jon Daniels admitted Tuesday his team’s last place finish in the AL West division was “not fun.”

Daniel said he has a lot of work to do in the offseason to begin to turn the franchise around.

The Rangers finished 2018 with a 67-95 record, 36 games behind the division-winning and reigning World Champion Houston Astros.

Daniels said first on his to-do list is finding a new manager after firing Jeff Banister shortly before the season ended.

Daniels said the team is continuing to do its due diligence before commenting more on the managerial search.

He also said this offseason the Rangers would not be big spenders in free agency, but need to find some starting pitching.

WATCH DANIELS’ NEWS CONFERENCE HERE: