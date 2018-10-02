Filed Under:AL West Division, Free Agents, Jeff Banister, Jon Daniels, last place, Local TV, MLB, Off Season, President of Baseball Operations and General Manager, Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jon Daniels admitted Tuesday his team’s last place finish in the AL West division was “not fun.”

Daniel said he has a lot of work to do in the offseason to begin to turn the franchise around.

The Rangers finished 2018 with a 67-95 record, 36 games behind the division-winning and reigning World Champion Houston Astros.

Daniels said first on his to-do list is finding a new manager after firing Jeff Banister shortly before the season ended.

Daniels said the team is continuing to do its due diligence before commenting more on the managerial search.

He also said this offseason the Rangers would not be big spenders in free agency, but need to find some starting pitching.

WATCH DANIELS’ NEWS CONFERENCE HERE:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s