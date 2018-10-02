ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A perverse burglary last week has left a community in Rowlett, Texas on edge and police looking for new clues.

“It’s terrible, it’s scary,” said Wilson Mahmood, who stopped to ask what brought CBS 11 to his neighborhood. He said they all must “keep an eye out.”

Specifics on the suspect so far are scarce.

Last Wednesday, a man broke into a woman’s home on Eton Drive, rifled through her belongings and then took pornographic pictures of himself with her camera.

The burglar took some personal items, but also left a sexually explicit message for the victim, suggesting that he had been watching her. Police also recovered fingerprints and DNA evidence from the scene.

“If it is a creepy stalker, person, hopefully he’s just caught and this goes away, quickly,” says Brendee Olmsted on a street nearby.

So far, police have not been able to identify anyone. They have released surveillance video of a man they call a “person of interest.”

The man was captured on home security cameras about a block from the victim’s home two weeks ago.

Tuesday, police were back in the neighborhood looking for more video–leaving notes on some homeowners’ doors asking them to check their security camera footage for possible clues.

“This poor girl is going to be terrorized for a long time,” said one neighbor who identified herself only as Veronica. “I mean, she doesn’t know where this person came from or where he’s been watching her. I can’t imagine going through your day wondering, if every stranger that walks by, if he’s the one.”

Rowlett police said they have no reason to believe that the victim knew the suspect. They’re asking anyone with information to contact them. In the meantime, neighbors are promising to stay vigilant.

“One of my daughters, she loves walking the dog,” says Veronica. “I don’t know if I will allow her to do that by herself until this person is caught.”