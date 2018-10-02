Paris, France (CBS Local)- The spectator who was hit in the face by a Brooks Koepka shot during the Ryder Cup last week has reportedly lost the use of her right eye.

According to AFP, 49-year-old Corinne Remande is currently recovering from treatment for a fractured eye socket and damaged eyeball after Koepka’s tee shot on the par-4 sixth hole hit her. Koepka immediately apologized and signed a glove for Remande, saying after the round that “You don’t want to hit anybody in the face, especially not a woman, and it’s not a good feeling.”

Remande told AFP that she is considering legal action saying that there was no warning from course officials when the ball was flying towards the gallery where she was standing.

“Quite clearly, there is responsibility on the part of the organisers,” Remande told AFP as she left the Croix-Rousse hospital in Lyon. “Officials did not shout any warning as the player’s ball went into the crowd.”

However, Ryder Cup officials contradicted that claim in their statement to AFP on Monday.

“We can confirm that ‘fore’ was shouted several times but also appreciate how hard it can be to know when and where every ball is struck if you are in the crowd.”

Officials with the tournament did say however that they have been in communication with the family and are offering as much support as they can.

“We have been in communication with the family involved, starting with the immediate on-course treatment and thereafter to provide support, helping with the logistics of repatriation, including providing a transfer for the family from Paris to Lyon,” said in a statement. “We will continue to offer support for as long as necessary. We are hugely sympathetic and will do everything we can to support the spectator, insofar as that is possible under very difficult circumstances.”