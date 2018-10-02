FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A police standoff in south Fort Worth placed a nearby elementary school on lockdown Tuesday morning and into the afternoon. Police were dealing with a barricaded man inside a home, but he was later taken into custody about two miles away from the scene.

The standoff happened near Sycamore School Road and Crowley Road, which is near Parkway Elementary School.

Police say the standoff started with a call Tuesday morning about a shooting. Police determined the man had fired shots into a car and threatened to kill his girlfriend.

According to police, his girlfriend and mother were able to get out of the house earlier in the morning.

Hearing a number of shots now coming from Fort Worth neighborhood where a man is barricaded in a house pic.twitter.com/jggnbkVZLd — Jason Allen (@CBS11JasonAllen) October 2, 2018

The standoff caused Parkway Elementary to go on lockdown as a precaution for students. Pre-Kindergarten students were bussed to another location where their parents can pick them up, officials say.

Shots could be heard coming from the scene. Tear gas could also be heard being fired from police.

Parents and media outside of the school were asked to leave the area because it’s not safe for them to be there.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody without further incident. His identity has not been released.