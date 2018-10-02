(CBS11) – If you listen to SIRIUS XM 51 BPM (Beats Per Minute), you may have heard this song from 1997.

Dance artist Mon-A-Q hit the dance charts with a smash hit called “Stay In Love” which had some pretty good success. After that, fans didn’t hear much from her until 2001 when she signed with a new label, new partner, and a new album mixed with dance, trance, breaks, and house music.

The album, “Unleashed” had two songs released as singles: “I Want You For Myself” and “Do You Wanna Roll.” She built up a loyal fan base with her musical talent, in particular Florida.

The song “Stay In Love,” written by Sam Toney, is available in various dance/trance mixes, depending on your taste. The version here runs 4:52 and the lyrics go like this:

Stay in love

Stay stay stay in love

Stay in love

Stay stay stay in love

Come on baby (repeat)

Stay in love

Oh stay in love with me (repeat)

My pain grows

My pain pain

My pain grows (repeat)

You got the best of me

Stay in love

Stay in love

All my life

Stay in love with me

I want you by my side

Hey boy you got me so seriously

Stay stay in love

Stay in love

Stay stay in love

Stay in love

Stay stay in love

Stay in love

Stay stay in love with me

Stay in love with me

Take a listen and hear that dance beat!