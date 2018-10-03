FLORENCE, S.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say five South Carolina law enforcement officers have been shot in Florence County and the suspect is in custody.

Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby said the suspect surrendered to deputies after talking with a negotiator.

Kirby says three Florence County sheriff’s deputies and two city officers were shot.

Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela said some of the officers are in serious condition.

The Florence County Emergency Management Department tweeted the “active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody.”

****Major Update****

The active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody. We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress. pic.twitter.com/1OImJOjqXS — FCEMD (@FlorenceCoEMD) October 3, 2018

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster posted on Twitter that Wednesday’s incident is “simply devastating” and called out the “selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement.”

This is simply devastating news from Florence. The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real. (1/2) — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 3, 2018

Florence is about 70 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach.

This is a developing story.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)