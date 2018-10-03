  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:319th Security Forces Squadron, David Pharaoh, Grand Forks, Grand Forks Air Force Base, highway patrol, North Dakota
Photo: Getty Images

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified a Grand Forks Air Force Base airman who died in a crash on U.S. Highway 2 in northeastern North Dakota.

The Air Force says 23-year-old David Pharaoh was assigned to the 319th Security Forces Squadron. He was a native of Atascocita, Texas.

The Highway Patrol says Pharaoh was driving a pickup truck that rear-ended an empty sugar beet semi-trailer Monday night. He was pronounced dead at the scene, about 5 miles west of the city of Grand Forks. The semi driver wasn’t injured.

 

 

