stolen AR-15, body armor, a handgun and drugs confiscated by Arlington Police (photo: Chief Will Johnson)

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A noise complaint at a house party in East Arlington Sunday led to the arrest of a juvenile on weapons, theft and drug charges.

Officers responded to the noise complaint in the 1700 block of Joycle Street.

When police got there, most of the partygoers began to leave but a truck was blocking the roadway, and officers began talking with the people inside.

An officer saw the driver was wearing military grade body armor and was very evasive in talking with the officers, Arlington Police said in an emailed statement to CBS 11 Monday.

Officers had the driver step out of the vehicle to frisk him and saw a handgun in the suspect’s waist.

When they searched the truck, officers found an AR-15 and marijuana.

The suspect was taken into custody.

The handgun is stolen out of Louisiana.

The suspect was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of marijuana, theft of a firearm and resisting arrest.

On Twitter Wednesday, Police Chief Will Johnson applauded the job the officers did, saying, “Great arrest in the East Patrol District involving a stolen AR-15, body armor, a handgun and drugs. We continue our focus on known offenders, illegal guns and drugs.”