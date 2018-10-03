ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rowlett Police said they’ve received two tips from citizens in regarding surveillance images of a person of interest in a burglary where the suspect left nude images on the victim’s phone.

Police tell CBS 11 they are currently following up on those tips.

The person in the grainy image is not considered a suspect at this time.

Police did not get fingerprints on the window screen retrieved Tuesday.

Officers also picked up a laptop and two cameras. They’re checking those for prints now.

There is no timeline yet on when DNA testing will be completed, but the department has approved spending extra funds for expedited processing.

Last Wednesday, a man broke into a woman’s home on Eton Drive, rifled through her belongings and then took pornographic pictures of himself with her camera.

The burglar took some personal items, but also left a sexually explicit message for the victim, suggesting that he had been watching her.

“If it is a creepy stalker, person, hopefully he’s just caught and this goes away, quickly,” says Brendee Olmsted on a street nearby.