DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The State Fair of Texas is dimming its flashing lights and booming sounds, making it more ‘sensory-friendly’ for people who need a quieter experience.

“We turned down the lights and the sounds at the Midway, as, well as other areas on the grounds, Big Tex’s voice, music that would normally be playing throughout the grounds, and different exhibits,” said State Fair Senior Vice President, Karissa Condoianis.

Fair officials specifically picked Wednesday, from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. since it’s a weekday with a lighter crowd to better accommodate those with sensory- related concerns.

“We’ve received a lot of great feedback and excitement that we’re offering this,” said Condoianis.

The fair has created a list of activities and exhibits that are easy on the eyes and ears, too.

There are also a few locations around the grounds designated as ‘quiet zones’ where families can go if they need to decompress.