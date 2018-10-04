LUBBOCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Students, faculty and anyone else at Texas Tech University were ordered to evacuate the campus Thursday morning. Only problem was that it was a false alarm.

At around 11 a.m., an alert was sent out that read: “Texas Tech Police: Immediate evacuation of TTU campus is required. Evacuate all buildings, move off campus.”

The tweet has since been deleted. There was no information on what kind of threat would have called for the alert.

Later in the afternoon, Texas Tech tweeted: “Texas Tech Police: No need to evacuate the campus. Please disregard the previous TechAlert you may have received.”

There has been no official word on what caused the mistaken message to be sent out.

Backlash ensued on Twitter with people asking for an explanation and that the message scared students and parents.