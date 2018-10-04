  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

(TAYLOR COUNTY JAIL)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW/AP) — A former college football player was convicted of killing a North Texas man from whom he was trying to steal marijuana.

Twenty-one-year-old Dontrell Dock was found guilty Thursday after jurors deliberated for about three hours in Tarrant County. Dock was a running back with NCAA Division III McMurry University in Abilene, when he and three other men, including a teammate, were indicted in the January 2017 death of 29-year-old Chris-Dion Russell.

Dock, of Conroe, faces up to life imprisonment. Still awaiting trial is teammate Brodrick Ross of Bryan.

Trial evidence showed that Dock and Ross killed Russell while robbing him at his apartment near Cobb Park in southern Fort Worth. The grand jury declined to indict 21-year-old Ryan McBeth of Fort Worth, who Dock accused of being the trigger man.

 

 

