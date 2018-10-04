MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parents, students and faculty are in mourning after a Mesquite ISD bus crashed Wednesday afternoon, killing one middle school student and injuring three others.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. near Lawson and Cartwright as 42 students were on their way back to Terry Middle School. Officials said the bus struck a power line and caught fire.

Law enforcement and district officials responded to the scene to try and pull the students out of the burning bus.

In the end, officials confirmed one child died in the crash and three other students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three police officers were also injured trying get students off the bus. They were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.

Parents like Jeanette Flores rushed to the scene after getting a call about the crash.

“They’re like, ‘the bus is on fire, mom. We got off the bus and we’re running…’ We were freaking out and we didn’t know what to do. We were just freaking out,” said Flores.

Teachers and other faculty could be seen hugging students as they walked into the school Thursday morning.

The bus driver is said to be doing okay. Officials said he has worked for Mesquite ISD since 2011 with no history of accidents.

District officials said the school bus was equipped with seat belts.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.