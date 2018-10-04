PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Before a standing room only crowd of hundreds of supporters in Plano, Senator Ted Cruz announced he raised $12 million during the third quarter.

“Which is a record,” the Republican incumbent said, “that is the most ever raised in a single quarter ever raised in a U.S. Senate race in the state of Texas. That’s good news. That’s a sign of conservatives all across the state of Texas engaging in this fight. We’re grateful for that.”

But Cruz told the crowd his good news comes with some bad news. “I think it is very likely Beto O’Rourke is going to receive a quarter north of $30 million dollars.”

A spokesman for O’Rourke, the Democrat challenger said they were not releasing their fundraising results just yet.

Cruz said O’Rourke is outraising him by three to one, and urged supporters to contribute to his campaign and volunteer. “Because of the steadfastness of Texas conservatives, we are raising the resources to make sure we turn people out and win this election.”

The Real Clear Politics average of polls between August and September shows Cruz leading O’Rourke by less than five points.

Cruz is getting high-powered help: The President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., campaigned with Cruz Wednesday.

Vice-President Mike Pence will headline a private fundraiser for Cruz here in Dallas Monday, and President Trump has previously said he’ll rally for Cruz here in Texas.

No word yet when and where in the state that will happen.

Cruz said, “I have worked hand in hand very closely with the President, the Vice-President, the administration. When we first started two years ago who would have thought that working together we could have accomplished everything we’ve accomplished. A historic tax cut, record low unemployment.”

O’Rourke has criticized President Trump and railed against the tax cuts.

While each candidate appeals to Independents, they offer very stark differences on the major issues, whether it’s healthcare, illegal immigration, gun control, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Cruz said he believes Judge Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the next Supreme Court Justice by the end of the day Saturday.

The Senator said he’s flying back to Washington Thursday evening so he can read the FBI’s final report on the allegations against Kavanaugh.

Cruz criticized Senate Democrats for running what he called a partisan circus and said not only was Kavanaugh a victim but so was his accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who he said was forced to testify publicly.

Cruz explained why he’s confident Kavanaugh will be confirmed. “Because I expect the FBI report will be consistent with the testimony before the committee assuming that is case. I’ve read press coverage from other Senators who’ve read it who’ve suggested that is the case. Then I believe we will have a majority of Senators who will vote to confirm.”

O’Rourke has previously said he opposed Judge Kavanaugh being confirmed to the Supreme Court.

At Austin Community College Tuesday, he told hundreds of supporters that he supports Dr. Ford. “This is a defining moment of truth for our country. Whether we are going to ensure that the very serious allegations that she has raised, again with nothing to gain for herself are fully investigated and vetted.”

