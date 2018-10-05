FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 9-year-old girl North Texas girl will now stay on life support, until at least the middle of next week.

Doctors have said Payton Summons is brain dead after she developed a tumor that cut off her circulation, but her parents are fighting a legal battle to keep her breathing.

“She has more time to live. We wanted to come here today to extend her life and that’s what we did, essentially,” said her parent’s attorney.

Her parents won a temporary restraining order to keep machines plugged in, that are keeping her alive, giving them time to find another hospital and doctor willing to treat her. They haven’t found one yet, and neither side could come to an agreement Friday, on the terms of moving her if they do.

“There are some preconditions we have to work out with the hospital but, you know, this is something we have to sit down at the table and have a discussion about, but as of right now i think everything is still on the table.”

Her parents have legal help, Cook Children’s Hospital as well, and now Payton does too.

Her attorney, appointed by the judge Friday, is there just to look out for Payton’s interests, and he has until Wednesday to understand everything involved in the decision.

They will meet again Wednesday morning to talk about Payton’s situation again.

If there’s no agreement in place, then a hearing is expected on the restraining order that for right now, is keeping the hospital from taking Payton off the ventilator.