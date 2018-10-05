NEWARK, Ark. (AP) — A high school in northeast Arkansas has canceled the remainder of its varsity football season after players quit the team following a meeting about bullying and unsportsmanlike behavior.

Jennifer Seaman, a spokeswoman for Cedar Ridge High School in Newark, said in a statement Friday that district administrators decided to cancel the season because of safety concerns from a lack of players.

Seaman says Cedar High’s principal, who is also athletic director, met with the team Monday to address reports of team bullying made by multiple players and parents, as well as “unsportsmanlike game behavior” officials reported during two games. Some players quit the next day.

A post on the school district’s Facebook page says the school is working to schedule junior varsity games and anticipates a varsity return next season.

