HOUSTON (AP) — Police said a woman in Houston accidentally shot and injured her 14-year-old niece while teaching her how to use a gun.

The woman accidentally fired one round, according to police during the lesson Thursday evening.

The girl was hit in her arm and leg. Police say the girl was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Authorities say the shooting will be reviewed by a grand jury to determine if any charges will be filed.