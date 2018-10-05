DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Get ready, Dallas! Company’s coming. Lots of it. It’s Texas/OU weekend and that means an estimated 100,000 EXTRA football fans are pouring into the city.

“”Just the excitement, and the competition and the rivalry is unparalleled. It is still nothing like OU/Texas,” says Laura Wells, a displaced OU Fan. “We drove from Alabama to Panama City, Florida, and got on a plane and got here about 9 a.m. this morning,” because as she says, this is huge.

“It is so loud,” adds husband Kevin, “the chanting back and forth inside the stadium is amazing.”

Meanwhile, son Tanner, 15, looks on in bashful anticipation. It will be his first Red River Rivalry in the color coded Cotton Bowl and his parents felt it was high time they insured that he was brought up right– even if they no longer live in Oklahoma.

“It’s history, and the feel and the tradition, I hope they never take it out of Dallas,” adds Laura.

After all, between the state fair and the trash talking… could it get any better than this?

“We’ve been down a little bit and OUs been up a little bit, and we are starting to come back around and this is gonna be the year that we put OU to sleep once and for all,” says Longhorn Fan Scott Jones. “By tomorrow afternoon, it’s going to be completely crazy! Especially after we win!”

The only thing better? Perhaps the friendships that adds that extra spice. We spotted a foursome having lunch in the West End with clearly divided loyalties.

“Yeah, we stay in their guest room and it’s all decorated in Sooner attire,” says Longhorn fan Kathleen Evans, who drove up from Austin. She and Steve Spada have been friends for more than two decades with a couple of Flower Mound Sooners.

“We love waking up the next morning and getting the newspaper and rubbing it in,” adds Liese Canterbury, “or pretending not to see it!”